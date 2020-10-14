El Centro Sector rescues lost hiker and undocumented immigrant near Ocotillo

News

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two lost individuals near Ocotillo on two separate occasions.

The first incident happened last Sunday just after 6 in the morning.

El Centro Sector Radio Communications Dispatch received a call from California Highway Patrol regarding a distress call from an undocumented immigrant who said he was lost and had no water.

With GPS coordinates from the call, agents were able to find the man's location. They were able to locate the man shortly after and transported him to the nearest immigration rally point. Agents later sent him back to Mexico.

The other rescue happened 5 hours later. Agents received a call from a hiker stating it was lost and needed help.

Upon locating the individual, a U.S. citizen, agents provided water and escorted to safety.