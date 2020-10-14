City of Yuma kicks off The People’s Tour

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez explains how to make your voice heard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is giving the community an opportunity to voice its concerns on several issues.

For the next several weeks it will gather opinions during events it calls "The People's Tour."

The city hopes to get feedback from the community on the issues residents think should be pursued, and prioritized. It also wants to know where people want their tax dollars money spent.

At the end of the month, the City Council will meet and create a strategic plan for the city's future, based on that input.

Here's where you can weigh in:

The People's Tour

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Yuma Readiness & Community Center 6550 E 24th Street, Yuma 2:00-3:15pm

Thursday, October 15, 2020 Zoom Meeting - 12pm Yuma Civic Center - Sunset Terrace 1440 W Desert Hills Drive, Yuma 6:00-7:15pm

Monday, October 19, 2020 Fire Station #1 353 S 3rd Avenue, Yuma 6:00-7:15pm

To sign up for any of the listening events, go to the City of Yuma's website.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at the People's Tour, and give you more information on how to share your opinions on the city's future.