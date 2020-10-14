California legislation addresses the ‘Digital Divide’

News

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines how lawmakers hope to make wifi available to everyone

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California legislature is addressing the so-called “Digital Divide.”

That phrased gained traction after a photo of two kids outside a Taco Bell went viral. It demonstrated the lengths some have to go to just to get online.

Edgar Cabral, a deputy legislative analyst says for students in rural areas, like Imperial County, accessing the internet is one issue. Accessing high-speed internet is another.

“If you have several kids in a home trying to access class on zoom and a parent who works remote trying to access the same internet you’re going to need a specific type of internet to support all these devices,” said Cabral.



As more services move online, internet access becomes crucial for survival. “The internet is what the telephone was in the '50's,” said Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell.



