NAF El Centro to livestream 245th birthday

Shipmates celebrate its 245th Birthday virtually, around the world, together

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility in El Centro celebrates its 245th birthday virtually.

To curb British Sea Control, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy, which later, on October 13, 1775, became the United States Navy, according to the Magazine of the U.S. Navy.

For safety reasons, NAF El Centro will hold a virtual ceremony to honor celebrate its birthday and their Victory at Sea.

The ceremony will not only celebrate 245-years of excellence. It will also pay tribute to the Navy's past while celebrating its future and the sailors who serve proudly today.

You can watch the ceremony on Tuesday, October 13th, at noon live-streamed on KYMA.com.

To read the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday's message to the fleet to celebrate the 245th Navy Birthday, click here.