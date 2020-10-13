Ikea introduces Black Friday furniture buyback program

News

Ikea putting a unique spin on annual holiday blowout sale





Ikea doesn't just want to sell you furniture - it wants to buy its furniture back from you.



The Swedish furnishings company says it plans to offer to buy back thousands of pieces of used Ikea furniture in 27 countries. The program has already been tested out in some parts of the U.K. for more than a year.



The items will then either be re-sold, recycled, or donated for community projects.



The Swedish giant is calling the program a "Black Friday" event, and will run from November 24 to December 3.



Ikea says the buyback will be, in the company's words, “an opportunity to meet customers' needs in ways that contribute to a circular economy."