Flu shot shortage in Mexicali

Residents continue to have a demand for flu shots thinking it will prevent them from getting COVID-19

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials in Mexicali say they are out of flu shot vaccines.

The free vaccination campaign started two weeks ago, but the city is now out. Health officials had to remove vaccination posts around Mexicali due to its shortage.

The shortage of the vaccine has forced officials to apply them to vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly with chronic diseases.

The Secretary of Health in Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, says they will receive a new batch of flu vaccines to dose the entire population during the autumn-winter season.

Many residents believe the flu shot will prevent them from getting COVID-19, but health officials reiterate the vaccine will not cure the virus.