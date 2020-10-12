President Trump hits campaign trail in Florida

News

First of four rallies in four days - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Amid lingering questions about his health, President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail Monday evening.

Trump headed to Florida for the first of four campaign rallies scheduled for the next four days.

Ten days after going into the hospital for coronavirus, President Trump is eager to show his healthy again. He has appearances planned for almost every night between now and November 3rd.

It started with a warmup at the White House over the weekend. There was no social distancing in the crowd, and no clear answers about the President's health status ahead of a demanding schedule. Following Florida, he'll head to Pennsylvania, Iowa, and North Carolina.

The President now says he's testing negative for coronavirus.

"We're in great shape, tested, totally negative and really in good shape." he said.

The President's physician confirming that - adding further testing indicates he is not infectious to others.

Trump's push to get back to packed rallies comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in more than 30 states, some hitting new records for single-day increases, including battleground Ohio, where Joe Biden campaigned Monday.

"That's Donald Trump's presidency - 215,000 dead because of covid." said Biden.

The President attacking Biden as well in a burst of tweets. Trump also touted gains the stock market. And he claimed Republicans will offer better healthcare, despite the White House failing to present its own plan.

No matter how he seeks to steer the conversation, the health of the President, and the nation, forcing coronavirus back to the center stage of the campaign, with just 22 days until the election.

With this week's Presidential Debate canceled, after Trump refused to appear in an online format, the two candidates are considering dueling town halls instead.