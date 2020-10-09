Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in San Luis, Arizona

News

Tragic statistics point to increasing problem

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The numbers are both tragic and terrifying. Over the past two year, fentanyl overdoses have more than tripled in San Luis, Arizona.

San Luis Fentanyl Overdoses 2018-202

Year Overdoses 2018 8 2019 23 2020 26

The dangerous drug has also killed three people over the past-two years.

Fentanyl is an opioid. It's strong synthetic pain reliever similar to morphine. However, it's 50 to 100 times more powerful. Doctors typically use it to treat patients with severe pain, or to manage pain after surgery.

In recent years, it's become a favorite of black market drug dealers and their customers.

Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) says officers along the border see evidence of the sad statistics more and more. Santana says the city's seen an increase in arrests for both seizure and distribution. He says officers also encounter those under the influence more frequently.

Just last month, Santana says, SLPD officers recovered a backpack filled with more than two-pounds of counterfeit pills. The black market drugs have an estimated street value of more than $140,000.

He says officers work around the clock to prevent the drug from coming into the city and reaching its residents.