Biden campaign sets up shop in Yuma

News

Biden-Harris bus tours rolls into town to set up "victory supply center"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Democratic Presidential campaign has officially established a presence in Yuma County.

The Biden-Harris "Battle for the Soul of America" bus tour crossed the Ocean to Ocean around nine Friday morning. Dozens of local supporters were there to meet it.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez was there, and filed this live report:

Supporters then formed a caravan to the campaign's new "victory supply center." It's a place where the party faithful can stock up on yard signs and other types of political paraphernalia.

CBS 13's Cody Lee gave us a look at the party atmosphere outside the center:

Look for full coverage of this campaign event on 13 On Your Side at 4, on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m., and here on KYMA.com

And, for continuing coverage of the race to the November 3rd General Election be sure to visit our Decision 2020 page.