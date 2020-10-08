Yuma County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted”
YCSO top suspects for October 7
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office releases the names and photos of the top 10 most wanted.
- Leighana Jo La Tour-Butterfield wanted for hindering prosecution/1st degree theft
- Michael Terell Miles wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon
- Eva Marie Rich wanted for aggravated assault/disorderly conduct
- Edgar Ivan Jaquez wanted for fraudulent schemes/forgery
- Patrick William Nash wanted for promoting prison contraband/ drug possession
- Crystal R. Begay Acosta wanted for drug possession
- Juan Granados wanted for drug possession
- Stephen Dahlin wanted for violating his parole
- Dewayne Dale wanted for burglary
- Esmeldo Aragon Montenegro wanted for sexual conduct with a minor
If you have information that will lead to the arrest of any of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427, 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or dial 911.
Or you can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
