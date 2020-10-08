Yuma County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted”

News

YCSO top suspects for October 7

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office releases the names and photos of the top 10 most wanted.

Leighana Jo La Tour-Butterfield wanted for hindering prosecution/1st degree theft

Michael Terell Miles wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Eva Marie Rich wanted for aggravated assault/disorderly conduct

Edgar Ivan Jaquez wanted for fraudulent schemes/forgery

Patrick William Nash wanted for promoting prison contraband/ drug possession

Crystal R. Begay Acosta wanted for drug possession

Juan Granados wanted for drug possession

Stephen Dahlin wanted for violating his parole

Dewayne Dale wanted for burglary

Esmeldo Aragon Montenegro wanted for sexual conduct with a minor

If you have information that will lead to the arrest of any of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427, 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or dial 911.

Or you can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.