Somerton holds annual cleanup campaign until Nov. 29

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Somerton residents will be holding their Annual Cleanup drive from October 5 to November 29.

Somerton residents will be able to dispose of unwanted and inoperable items in the campaign by the Department of Public Works.

The city has been divided into 12 zones, and pickup will occur once in each zone.

Samuel Palacios, director of the agency, called on residents to take out the waste items at one time, in the week that corresponds to their area, because there will not be a second stop in any of the zones.

The map for the Annual Cleanup campaign, with coverage dates by area, can be found at www.somertonaz.gov or on the City of Somerton Facebook page.

Staff will only collect furniture and appliances, in addition to tree prunings that are in bags, boxes, or tied, and no larger than 4x4 feet.

During the Annual Cleanup campaign, no construction materials, dirt, stones, or chemical waste will be collected.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at (928) 722-7322.