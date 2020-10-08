RCBH to offer free breast cancer screenings

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez steers women toward resources during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) will be offering free mammograms for women as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says one-in-eight American women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. RCBH wants to help even more victims survive the disease. That's why it's offering free mammograms next Monday.

Regional Center for Border Health - Free Breast Cancer Screenings

Monday, October 12, 2020 8 am - 5 pm 950 E. Main Street - Building B, Somerton Call 928-236-8001

RCBH says when COVID-19 hit, woman stopped coming in for screenings. But cancer never takes a break. Even in the midst of a pandemic it continues its deadly mission. That's why it's so important for women to get checked.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at the resources available to women to help protect them from this potentially deadly disease.