Gov. Doug Ducey to unveil painting honoring Arizona native Kayla Mueller

Kayla Mueller becomes a focus of the vice presidential debate on Wednesday

(KYMA, KECY) - It's been seven years since Kayla Mueller was tortured and raped by ISIS fighters in Syria.

Kayla Jean Mueller was an American human rights activist and humanitarian aid worker from Prescott, Arizona. She attended Northern Arizona University and later traveled around the world to work as a volunteer.

Mueller became a focus of the debate during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

During the debate, Vice President Mike Pence said Mueller's parents supported President Donald Trump.

Pence said, "The reality is, that when Joe Biden was vice president we had an opportunity to save Kayla Mueller. It breaks my heart to reflect on it but the military came into the Oval Office, presented a plan, they said they knew where Kayla was. Baghdadi had held her for 18 months, abused her mercilessly before they killed her. But when Joe Biden was vice president, they hesitated for a month. And when armed forces finally went in, it was clear she'd been moved two days earlier. And her family says, with a heart that broke the heart of every American, that if President Donald Trump had been president, they believe Kayla would be alive today."

To which Sen. Kamala Harris responded, “To the Mueller family, I know about your daughter’s case and I am so sorry. I am so sorry. What happened was awful and it never should have happened. And I know Joe feels the same way.”

Hours before the debate, two British ISIS fighters would face charges in the death of Mueller and three other journalists.

On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey will join U.S. National Security Advisor Amb. Robert O’Brien and Marsha and Carl Mueller in a ceremony to unveil a painting honoring Kayla Mueller.

The painting will be transferred to the Arizona State Capitol, where it will be displayed for the public to see.