VP candidates prepare ahead of first debate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif) prepare for the first vice presidential debate, Arizonans are sounding off on the opponents.

On Wednesday, Arizona Democrats held a zoom meeting where they discussed healthcare. Democratic leaders don't believe the Trump Administration has done a good job.

Former Sen. John McCain's State Director, Bettina Nava, is a Republican who ended the zoom meeting with an endorsement for the Biden and Harris ticket.

During the meeting she said she longed for a democracy, where people can come together, have great debates, and come up with solutions together.

The face off comes at the same time coronavirus has infiltrated the White House. VP Pence, who has tested negative, will is likely questions about the past few chaotic days.

Healthcare is expected to be a huge topic in Wednesday night's debate as well.

The VP debate will air Live on News 11 and CBS 13 at 6pm. It will also live stream on KYMA.com's Decision 2020 page.

Tune in to Nightside at 10pm for complete coverage of the debate, including what local politicians had to say about the candidates performance.