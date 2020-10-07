Restaurant Turns to Outdoor Igloos For Dining

News

Igloos are popping up in Boston's Seaport but not the ones you would see in the arctic.

These are part of a restaurant owner's efforts to keep diners eating outdoors all winter long to ensure social distancing amid the pandemic.

"We purchased these igloos and are getting some heaters, and hoping we can make the patio season last a little longer, " said Kristin Canty, owner of Wood Hill Pier.

Wood Hill Pier, a restaurant on the seaport has six igloos open for dining and six more coming as they remain on backorder. They have been full every night since they were installed, the owner said.

As cooler temperatures set in on the east coast, everything from igloos to space heaters are in high demand now that restaurants are turning to outdoor dining.