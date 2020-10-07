Locals bring new life to forgotten cemetery in Imperial

News

Locals continue to beautify Memorial Gardens Cemetery but say the number one thing it needs is water.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local cemetery that hasn't had maintenance in years is starting to see roots again.

Memorial Gardens Cemetery’s dry and desolate graves can be seen from Highway 86 near Imperial.

Although the landowners have virtually abandoned the cemetery, residents with ties to the cemetery aren't willing to let their loved ones be forgotten.

There’s a story behind each tombstone at Memorial Gardens, each one rich in history.

It’s the resting place for many Imperial County pioneers and military veterans.

At least 60 vets dating back to the Spanish-American War and Vietnam are at the burial grounds.

Cruz Abarca and Robert Stickles have poured blood, sweat, and tears into beautifying the cemetery. They have pulled weeds, planted trees, cleaned tombs, and have trucked thousands of water each week to water it.

Despite efforts to beautify the cemetery, the number one thing it needs is water.

The problem is there's no access to water.

An old Imperial Irrigation District pipe used to deliver water to the cemetery is broken and needs to be fixed.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side as Alexandra Rangel speaks to volunteers about the plan they have to bring water to the cemetery.