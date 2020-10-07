Free flu shots for Mexicali residents

News

The demand for flu shots causes long lines at clinics

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in Mexicali, the flu shot is in demand.

Since the pandemic has started, residents say they look forward to the flu shot to prevent sickness.

The demand has caused long lines at clinics. Residents say they wait up to two hours to be vaccinated.

As each autumn-winter season began, the Ministry of Health started the influenza vaccine campaign recommended for children, the elderly, or and people with some morbidity.

Many people who have come to get vaccinated for the first time against influenza expressed their concern about contracting covid.

They believe that this vaccine will be a protective measure.

The vaccination campaign will remain until January of next year.