Arizona ranks 3rd best in the nation for economic growth

News

Arizona ties third with Montana.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - In a yearly report, Arizona ranked third best in the nation for economic growth.

According to the State Policy Reports, the report ranks third in the state's economic growth based on income, employment, and population.

For employment and population growth, Arizona ranked in the top four states.

Arizona ties third with Montana.

“Arizona’s economy was one of the hottest in the nation going into the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “As we follow commonsense guidance to keep people safe and employed, we can continue to be a national leader going forward. Arizona’s hardworking small business owners, innovative entrepreneurs and diligent workforce drive our economy, and we will continue to work together to come back from COVID-19 stronger than ever.”

In a report conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, Arizona ranked fifth in personal income growth in 2019.