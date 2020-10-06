Local Politicians React to Kelly-McSally Senate Debate

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Democratic candidate Mark Kelly went head-to-head Tuesday night for the first and only debate between both candidates battling to obtain the U.S. Senate seat.

Representatives Charlene Fernandez (D-AZ) and Tim Dunn both were watching the 90-minute debate, which was broadcast on Arizona PBS, noting where the candidates stood on several issues that affect Arizonans.

One thing that was clear to both politicians: there’s a stark difference in opinions from both candidates sprinting for the seat on the U.S. Senate.

“McSally was super prepared, I thought they went over this very well," said Rep. Tim Dunn (R-LD 4). "They let Arizonans know the diverse differences between, Senator McSally’s point of view and candidate Kelly's point.”

McSally and Kelly went head to head on their stance on healthcare, immigration, border safety, gun control, and even the support that was given to Arizonans during the pandemic.

Sen. McSally even took a few jabs at Kelly claiming he refused to give a handshake to a Border Patrol agent, the Senator then questioned his stance on law enforcement and border security.

“She didn't interrupt, I'll give her that but she danced around," said Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D-LD4). "They asked about COVID-19, she said there were mistakes."

Many issues did center around the pandemic, Rep. Fernandez siding with Kelly on the Republican senators lack of 'independent leadership' when standing up for the State of Arizona.

"Mark kelly was right when he said in this instance we needed independent leadership," said Rep. Fernandez. "We needed Martha McSally to stand up and say: 'not in my state, not in my state, I'm a U.S. Senator, I support the president, but in my state, this is what I need,' and that's what we needed to hear.”

Both Fernandez and Dunn reacted to the candidate's response to healthcare and the access and lack of access to healthcare in the Grand Canyon State during the pandemic.

“At the beginning when they were going to the hospital with COVID symptoms they were finding out for the very first time that they had pre-existing conditions," said Rep. Fernandez. "What does that tell you they don't have a family doctor, they can't see a doctor, they can't afford a doctor, so I was really happy to hear mark kelly talk about those issues."

For Rep. Dunn, he rests assured that the debate solidified where Kelly and McSally stand but more so solidifies the decisions of Arizona conservative voters this November.

“They really differentiated," said Rep. Dunn. "The differences of opinion will help folks who are really concerned about where Senator McSally is at.”

This was the one and only debate for the U.S. Senate seat before the November election.