IRS extends deadline to register for those that didn’t receive a stimulus check

(KYMA, KECY) - If you haven't registered for the Economic Impact Payment, you now have until November 21, 2020, to do so.

That's right, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) extended its deadline five weeks beyond the original date.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The Non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

The registration is for those who have not received their EIP and normally don't file a tax return.

For those taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file their 2019 tax return the deadline is still October 15.

To register, click here.

“Time is running out for those who don’t normally file a tax return to get their payments,” Rettig added. “Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline.”

Non-filers are for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.