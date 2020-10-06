Brawley Cattle Call moving forward despite pandemic

News

A Brawley Chamber spokesperson announces some restrictions to the sporting event

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A spokesperson with the Brawley Chamber of Commerce announced that the 64th Annual Cattle Call and Cattle Call Rodeo will take place November 14 and 15, with some restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Charla Teeters is Imperial County's Film Commissioner and reports that the chamber plans on holding events with some alterations. The biggest change is with the rodeo itself. Competitors will be allowed to compete, but without an audience. Those looking to watch will have to do it either on a sporting network or online.

Events that would normally be held in-person will now be virtual, including the annual chili cook-off and the Cattle Call Parade. This year the parade will consist of a contest that asks participants to build a 24"x24" float and have it float in water. Participants are then asked to create a 15-second video clip of their float and upload it to Facebook. For a complete list of contest rules and entry form, you can log onto the chamber's website http://www.brawleychamber.com/pages/CattleCallEvents.

When asked why this year's event wasn't canceled Teeters said, "We did not want the unfortunate circumstances of 2020 to ruin all the fun or get the final word. So it's important that we continue with the fun and tradition of the Brawley Cattle Call and specifically the Cattle Call Parade."

