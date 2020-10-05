Sonoran officials dig more graves for coronavirus deaths

News

Hermosillo continues to have the highest COVID-19 cases

HERMOSILLO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - As the death toll from COVID-19 in Sonora keeps rising, the city of Hermosillo authorizes municipal cemeteries to produce more graves for corpses.

Tribuna de San Luis reports since May, Sonora has been in a critical phase of covid cases.

Officials participated in video conferences reiterating residents to stay home to flatten the curve.

Personnel from the Coordination of Infrastructure, Urban Development and Ecology, were given the task of digging graves in the municipal cemetery of the capital to prepare for a possible rebound in deaths from coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health urges residents to stay home and avoid nonessential travel.

