Baja California officials allow bars to reopen but say no to daycare centers

TIJUANA, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Bars will reopen in Baja California this week but daycares will remain closed.

Baja California drops to orange alert, but the State Secretary of Health, Alonso Perez Rico says reopening daycares creates an epidemic risk, reported La Voz de la Frontera.

Stating that if one child or staff member were to get sick, daycares would once again close down.

"A bar, a restaurant bar, where adults are involved, can be controlled. If people don't follow the protocol, it will immediately close down. Daycare centers, schools are at high risk," said Pérez Rico.

Pérez Rico said daycares want to start with their sanitary protocol so that the opening is faster in the future, but the answer remains unclear when they can reopen.