Yuma County approves grant to assist small businesses during pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has approved a grant program to distribute $200,000 to small businesses for re-building businesses.

The fund would aide gyms, bars, and other industries affected by the virus.

Grants are prioritized for businesses with fewer than 50 current employees in unincorporated areas of Yuma County that were forced to shut down amid the pandemic.

Ian McGaughey is the deputy county administrator.

“They must have a demonstrated need, and I'm sure that every business has been forced to shut down at this point as a demonstrated need,” McGaughey said.

Recipients of the grant will have rent and mortgage payments covered for up to two months.

Board member Lynne Pancrazi was among the unanimous decision.

“It impacts the county because the revenues that we're not bringing in, you know, each of these businesses generates revenues and each of those revenues has a local sales tax and state, of those state sales tax, we get a portion of them,” Pancrazi explained.

Local First Arizona teamed up with the county to operate the program.

“These are grants that do not have to be repaid. The maximum per business is $25,000 and the businesses I've spoken with are excited about it,” McGaughey added.

Chairman Tony Reyes said in a statement -

“Each of these businesses pays their property taxes and if they're not open for business, they're unable to generate the funds that they need to be able to pay their property taxes so this is just our way of trying to help.” Pancrazi said.

McGaughey is ensuring the county will be of assistance as businesses re-build and re-open.

“We know that margins are thin, it's tough to run a business when you're not allowed to run a business. Now the board of supervisors wants to be proactive and help the businesses in any way that they can. And this was one real way they could make, I hope a significant impact and help in our local small business community.” McGaughey added.

This is all the more reason to support our homegrown businesses.

“If everybody helps in a small way, then we'll all get through this," Pancrazi stated.

They can be submitted online at the Local First Arizona portal and will be accepted through Friday, October 16th.

There is also a Small Business Relief link on the Yuma County COVID-19 Update page.