Trump, Biden appearances in Arizona unsure after COVID-19 diagnosis

News

(KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona on Monday and Tuesday may be unclear due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Former Vice President Joe Bidden and Senator Kamala Harris are also expected to be in Arizona early next week.

As of Friday morning, neither campaign has said if this would impact their plans to visit Arizona.

The Arizona Republic says they had not yet been told from Trump's campaign whether he would continue with the events in Arizona. However, they are doubtful they could occur safely.