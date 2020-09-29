Justice RBG Laid To Rest At Arlington Memorial Cemetery

News

ARLINGTON, VA (KYMA/KECY) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been laid to rest. An army escort carried her remains to her final resting place Tuesday morning.

It was a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. She was interred alongside her husband, a former Army officer who passed away in 2010.

Ginsburg died on September 18th of pancreatic cancer.

She leaves behind a powerful legacy. RBG as many called her-- was just the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a trailblazer for women's rights.

She also had the reputation of being a "Judge's judge" for the clarity of her opinions.

She served on the court for more than 27 years.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 years old.