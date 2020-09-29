BREAKING NEWS: Pilots rescued from aircraft crash near Salton City

News

UPDATE (5:15 P.M.)

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to radio dispatch, two parachutes were seen parachuting and picked up by military officials.

Two small fires were contained from the aircraft location.

No other injuries were reported.

_________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL POST:

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An aircraft has reportedly crashed in Slaton City near S-22 and Holly road.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m.

According to radio dispatch first responders said the aircraft disintegrated, however, two parachutes were seen parachuting in the area following the crash.

The Imperial County Fire Department is on seen and looking for survivors.

The aircraft is believed to be an F-18. According to radio dispatch military personal is on scene helping with recovery efforts.

