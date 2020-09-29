Baja California increases indoor restaurant capacity from 25% to 50%

News

Baja California governor says the possibility of reopening bars is in the works

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The occupancy of restaurants and hotels in Baja California increases to 50 percent now that COVID-19 cases decrease.

The Secretary of Sustainable Economy of Baja California, Mario Escobedo Carignán, said on Monday, the occupancy has gone from 25 to 50 percent.

La Voz de la Frontera reports since March 20, the state of Baja California suspended all nonessential activities.

The Secretary of Health, Alonso Pérez Rico, said the contagion traffic light would go from red to orange.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, says they continue to discuss the possibility of opening bars, which opens more employment opportunities for Mexicali restaurants.

However, they will be very demanding with hygiene and safety protocols.

As for Baja 500 off-road race, sources say visitors occupied more than 2,700 hotel rooms.