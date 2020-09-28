Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:39 pm
Published 1:37 pm

Yulil Garza discusses why she is running for IVC board of Trustees

118671286_3693270784035926_8013249589612505706_o

<"I think women of color like myself need to create opportunities in order to represent those communities of color,"..>

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Yulil Alonso Garza is an educator and teacher at Calexico Unified School District who is running for a seat in the IVC Board of Trustees.

Garza was the first Associated Student Body (ASB) Latina at Central Union High in 1990. "I think it was then when I realized my civic duty to get involved in my community," said Garza.

Garza says she is running her campaign on a progressive platform. Advocating for low-income, undocumented, and homeless students.

 Voting in local school board elections remains consistently low. It is even lower in people of color who are more likely impacted by inequity in education.

"I think women of color like myself need to create opportunities in order to represent those communities of color," she said.

Coming up on Nightside, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to Yulil Garza about what she wants to do if elected.

Decision 2020 / Imperial Colleges / Imperial County / Local Elections

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply