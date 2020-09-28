Yulil Garza discusses why she is running for IVC board of Trustees

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Yulil Alonso Garza is an educator and teacher at Calexico Unified School District who is running for a seat in the IVC Board of Trustees.

Garza was the first Associated Student Body (ASB) Latina at Central Union High in 1990. "I think it was then when I realized my civic duty to get involved in my community," said Garza.

Garza says she is running her campaign on a progressive platform. Advocating for low-income, undocumented, and homeless students.

Voting in local school board elections remains consistently low. It is even lower in people of color who are more likely impacted by inequity in education.

"I think women of color like myself need to create opportunities in order to represent those communities of color," she said.

