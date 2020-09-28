Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:13 am

Arizona fire grows to more than 12,400 acres

MGN_1280x720_00916C00-AYBJX
MGN

3 homes burned north of Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A massive wildfire continues to burn north of Phoenix. The blaze has blackened more than 12,000 acres, and destroyed at least 3 homes.

The Sears Fire broke out Friday in the Tonto National forest. No word on how it started.

Over the weekend the fire grew to more than 19-square miles with no containment. It destroyed three homes, five outbuildings and several cars. Some of those evacuated are leaving their summer homes.

Crews continue to set backfires to help protect structures and other assets near Cave Creek. Firefighters are focusing on suppressing flames on the wildfire's northern side.

Arizona News

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply