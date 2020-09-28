Arizona fire grows to more than 12,400 acres

News

3 homes burned north of Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A massive wildfire continues to burn north of Phoenix. The blaze has blackened more than 12,000 acres, and destroyed at least 3 homes.

The Sears Fire broke out Friday in the Tonto National forest. No word on how it started.

Over the weekend the fire grew to more than 19-square miles with no containment. It destroyed three homes, five outbuildings and several cars. Some of those evacuated are leaving their summer homes.

Crews continue to set backfires to help protect structures and other assets near Cave Creek. Firefighters are focusing on suppressing flames on the wildfire's northern side.