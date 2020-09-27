‘Save Our Children’ march held in downtown Alabama

News

'Our children are not for sale' was the group's message

MOBILE, Ala. (KYMA, KECY) - A march to raise awareness against child trafficking was held in downtown Mobile on Saturday.

According to Operation Underground Railroad, a group that works to rescue kidnapped children, around 2 million children are victims of sex trafficking.

Valerie Holt, one of the event organizers spoke up to spread awareness, "we need to setup a generation now that will not tolerate any type of child abuse or exploitation. We won't tolerate it. We want to end it now."

Rachel Cain, a member of the organization 4Sarah, which offers help to women and children who were/are victims of sexual abuse, also attended and spoke at Saturday's march, urging people to always be aware of their surroundings.