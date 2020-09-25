Yuma County government offices to reopen

News

Libraries will offer limited services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County announced Friday it will reopen its government offices for public business next month.

The county is moving in to "phase one" of its reopening plan. That means county buildings will be open to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday, October 5.

Yuma County Government Office Business Hours Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Masks will be mandatory in all county government buildings. In addition, visitors must submit to a temperature check at the entrance. They'll also have to fill out a brief health questionnaire, and they'll have to use hand sanitizer prior to proceeding into the building's interior.

Yuma County Administrator Susan Thorpe details the process in this video:

In addition, the county's libraries will also reopen on a limited basis.

The Main Library, San Luis, Somerton and Foothills Libraries will have metered access based on size and staffing, with a limit on the number of people in the library at one time.

Heritage, Dateland, Wellton and Roll Libraries will offer services by appointment only, due to their smaller staffing.

Please visit the library's website for more details on times and available services.

The county will also offer Monday through Friday business hours at its Main Street offices to accomodate voters who want to cast an early ballot.