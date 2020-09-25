Vietnam police confiscate used condoms ready to be sold as new

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Police seize more than 345,000 used condoms that were cleaned and sold as new in Vietnam.

In a broadcast footage by state-owned Vietnam Television (VTV) showed dozens of large bags containing condoms in a warehouse southern of Binh Duong.

Police say the bags weighed more than 794 pounds.

CNN says the owner of the warehouse said they had received a "monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person," state newspaper Tuoi Tre reported.

A woman detained during the bust told police that the used prophylactics were first boiled in water then dried and reshaped on a wooden phallus before being repackaged and resold.

Officials didn't say how many of the recycled condoms had already been sold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds those who are sexually active to not wash or reuse condoms.