CBP: Man smuggling meth arrested at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents keep arresting drug smugglers at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

On Thursday morning, El Sector Border Patrol agents say they arrested a man for carrying drugs in his vehicle.

The El Centro Sectors says the incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

They say a man driving a white Nissan Sentra was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

While agents searched the car, they found the packages hidden inside the vehicle's body.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the drugs was 3.9 pounds, with an estimated value of $8,775.

Agents arrested the 52-year-old driver and seized the drugs.