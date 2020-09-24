Skip to Content
Restrictions eased in San Felipe for Baja 500 off-road race

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The government in Baja California eased up restrictions as visitors get ready for Baja 500 off-road race this weekend.

The event will be held in San Felipe and not in Ensenada.

This week, many American tourists have crossed the border without any restrictions.

The government has removed the sanitary filters that were placed in the city months ago.

Mexicali Mayor, Marina del Pilar Ávila, says they have taken safety measures to prepare for the Baja 500.

The Baja 500 is the first event to be held in San Felipe.

It's been six months since the economy was shut down due to the pandemic.

