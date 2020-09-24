Man arrested again for human smuggling

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents again busted a man previously charged with human smuggling for attempting to smuggle seven undocumented immigrants.

The incident occurred at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint on Monday morning.

Agents say a Ford Econoline van was sent to secondary inspection for an immigration check.

As agents inspected the vehicle, they discovered that seven of the 12 occupants were Mexican nationals without proper documentation.

Agents say the driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, had previously been arrested and convicted for human smuggling. They say he was also on probation.

Agents arrested the man. They also sent the undocumented immigrants back to Mexico.