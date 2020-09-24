Gov. Doug Ducey to discuss COVID-19 solutions and funding

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey meets with Arizona University leaders on Thursday to discuss how universities take the initiative on finding a solution and additional testing on COVID-19.

They will meet at the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, home to Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University, in the Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building.

