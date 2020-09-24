Federal Bureau of Investigation offering paid internships

News

The FBI is looking for students interested in a career in law enforcement

(KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for new interns to be apart of its FBI Honors Internship program.

The program allows full-time college students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher the opportunity to work for the FBI's headquarters or any of their 56 offices throughout the country.

Interns who participate in the program will experience how the FBI coordinates with other agencies and military elements to protect the country.

Whether they get assigned to the bureau's Cyber Crimes Division, Intelligence, or Counterterrorism, students will get a glimpse of a possible future.

Public Affairs Specialist Brooke Brennan, with the FBI's Tucson office, tells News 11 about the benefits of interning at the bureau.

"What's great about our internship is we team you up with what matches your background, what you're interested in, and then you work side-by-side with those FBI employees and some great hands-on experience. Internships are a great way to start a career with the FBI. It's a 10-week paid internship and really helps get your foot in the door if this is the career you're considering."

The deadline to apply is September 30th.

Click here to apply for the internship or to apply for other jobs.