CDC guidelines for Halloween

(KYMA, KECY) - Door to door trick-or-treating, costumes, and Halloween activities may look different this year due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) released its first guidelines for Halloween.

Low risk Halloween activities

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Moderate risk events

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating were individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Higher risks that should be avoided

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

