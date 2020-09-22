Tim Tebow joins Barr, Ivanka Trump, in combating human trafficking

News

Tebow, Barr, Ivanka Trump join the fight against human trafficking

(KYMA, KECY) - American professional baseball player star Tim Tebow joins presidential adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr in awarding more than $100 million in grants to target human trafficking.

The money will be distributed to victim housing and victim services.

ABC 7 Denver said Tebow was among those who spoke at the event, saying that we have to live with a sense of urgency to rescue as many lives as possible.

“It’s a calling because we believe it’s the greatest form of evil in the world today, because there are 40 million people around the world that need us,” said Tebow during the event. “They need us to say, no longer is it about the credit, it’s about the mission.”

In August, President Donald Trump awarded $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for victims of human trafficking.