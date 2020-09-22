Marroquin asks for your vote for El Centro City Council

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Sylvia Marroquin wants to serve her hometown and the people who live there. That's why Marroquin's running for El Centro City Council.

Marroquin is currently a Center Manager at Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center. Born and raised in the El Centro, she tells us she's concerned about the growing homeless crisis, and the shrinking number of businesses in the downtown area.

"A city isn't a city without a downtown and our downtown is declining," said Marroquin.

