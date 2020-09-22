Skip to Content
Marroquin asks for your vote for El Centro City Council

"A city isn't a city without a downtown and our downtown is declining..."

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Sylvia Marroquin wants to serve her hometown and the people who live there. That's why Marroquin's running for El Centro City Council.

Marroquin is currently a Center Manager at Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center. Born and raised in the El Centro, she tells us she's concerned about the growing homeless crisis, and the shrinking number of businesses in the downtown area.

"A city isn't a city without a downtown and our downtown is declining," said Marroquin.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino learns more about Marroquin's priority for the city today on the Early Edition at 5.

