Fall Prevention Month aims to protect local seniors

Experts say a simple tumble could be serious for the elderly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is Fall Prevention Month, and the Western Arizona Council of Government's Agency on Aging (WACOG) says it's the perfect time to prevent these types of common accidents.

Falls can be particularly serious for the elderly. Injuries range from bumps and bruises, to broken bones. Seniors' bones tend to be more brittle, so a simple tumble leave them incapacitated.

Carol Brown, WACOG's Program Development Manager, says the goal is to reduce tripping hazards wherever possible. This is important regardless of whether a senior lives on their own, or with family. Often, an older family member may need help recognizing trouble spots.

Keep an eye out for:

Loose rugs

Electrical cords

Pets

Brown says, a quick trip to the optometrist can also provide protection, as can a peek into the medicine cabinet.

"So if you have a family member and are concerned about your loved one. First, thing you can do is make sure that they are getting an annual vision check. Be aware of what medication they take and have a conversation about how they may affect them, is there dizziness or does it affect their stability." she advises.

For more information on the help available to local seniors, log on to WACOG's website.