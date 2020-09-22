American Red Cross in Yuma in need of volunteers

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross Yuma is still in need of volunteers as it continues to send existing volunteers to work in the disaster areas.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

Red Crossers continue to deploy to the Gulf Coast area to provide the country with food, shelter, comfort, and support to people in need.

The Red Cross said it has cared for nearly 30,000 people in hotel rooms and shelters caused by the Sally flooding.

More than 5,000 Red Crossers have supported disaster relief efforts on the ground and virtually since August 19.

If you wish to make donation visit redcross.org.

Or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.