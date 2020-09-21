Thyroid medications recalled

News

Four people reported problems

(KYMA, KECY) - Two types of thyroid medication are recalled by the manufacturer after four people reported having adverse effects.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said NP Thyroid tablets made by Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC health problems with heart issues were associated with the recalled drugs.

The company issued a statement saying, "Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of 15-mg and one lot of 120-mg NP Thyroid®, Thyroid Tablets, USP [levothyroxine (T4) and liothyronine (T3)] to the consumer level. The products are being recalled because testing has found these lots to be sub potent. The product may have as low as 87% of the labeled amount of levothyroxine (T4)."

Here are the recalled product details:

NP Thyroid 15, Thyroid Tablets, USP, ¼ grain (15 mg), NDC No. 42192-327-01, Lot No. M327E19-1, expiration date October 2020

NP Thyroid 120, Thyroid Tablets, USP, 2 grain (120 mg), NDC No. 42192-328-01, Lot No. M328F19-3, expiration date November 2020.

Click here to read FDA's full statement.