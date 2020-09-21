Skip to Content
Border Patrol agents rescue lost immigrants near Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents located two men Sunday afternoon, who were lost in the desert near Ocotillo.

Border Patrol got a distress call from the men around two Sunday afternoon. The men reported being lost and out of water.

Agents used GPS from the one of the men's cell phones to pinpoint their location. Two hours later, Border Patrol reached them men, gave them water, and took them into custody. Neither man needed medical attention.

Agents then expelled the men back across the border.

Steven Talamantes

