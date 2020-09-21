Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:01 am

3.4 earthquake felt near Temescal Valley, Calif.

U.S. Geological Survey

(KYMA, KECY) - A 3.4 earthquake was reported on Monday morning less than a mile from Temescal Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 6:20 a.m. Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Times said In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

A 4.5 earthquake was reported Friday night in Southern Calif., but no injuries were reported.

Sources said the quake was felt across the region and as far as San Diego. It was followed by a few smaller aftershocks.

