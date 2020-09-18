Pine-Sol kills COVID-19 on surfaces

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Make sure you keep mopping your house. Pine-Sol is now approved and proven against the coronavirus.

In a press release, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said "for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces," the Clorox Company announced about its cleaning product.

While Clorox wipes are still in short supply, you can still combat the virus by using Pine Sol.

The EPA advises that when using any of the registered disinfectants on its list to follow all label directions "for safe, effective use," which includes the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet with the product.

