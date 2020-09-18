Calipatria correctional officer receives Medal of Valor

News

The Medal of Valor is the department's highest award

(KYMA, KECY) - A Calipatria State Prison Correctional Officer was awarded the Medal of Valor on Friday for saving three people.

Calipatria State Prison Correctional Officer Alfred Gascon was awarded the highest award for his bravery and heroism.

While driving home from work, Officer Gascon found two vehicles severely damaged. One individual was trapped in the car, and a second person in another vehicle was unconscious, while a third person was missing. Officer Gascon found the missing passenger in the canal, jumped to the water, and pulled the individual out. He noticed the person had severe head injuries and no pulse. He began life-saving measures, and the person's heart started beating again. After saving the person, the two other individuals from their vehicles.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 98 people were honored at its 2020 Medal of Valor Ceremony for their bravery in responding to life-threatening situations in the line of duty and in the community.

“This year’s honorees show that the bravery and professionalism of our staff extends beyond institution walls and into the community. Our employees keep order, ensure safety, encourage rehabilitation and serve the people of California,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said.

Following is the complete list of employees honored at the Sept. 13 Medal of Valor ceremony.

Medal of Valor- The Medal of Valor is the Department’s highest award, earned by employees distinguishing themselves by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of correctional service

Alfred Gascon, Correctional Officer, Calipatria State Prison

Gold Star Medal-The Gold Star Medal is awarded for heroic deeds under extraordinary circumstances. The employee shall display courage in the face of immediate peril in acting to save the life of another person.

Nichele Aguilar, Correctional Officer, California State Prison-Solano

Robert Dickson, Correctional Officer, California Rehabilitation Center

Harley Robbins, Correctional Sergeant, Centinela State Prison

Silver Star Medal-The Silver Star Medal is awarded for acts of bravery under extraordinary or unusual circumstances.

David Vega, Correctional Sergeant, Office of Peace Officer Standards

Amanda Duncan, Correctional Officer, Sierra Conservation Center

Stephen Leach, Correctional Officer, California Health Care Facility

James Lehman, Psychologist, California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison-Corcoran

Ricardo Ancheta, Correctional Officer, California Men’s Colony

Bronze Star Medal-The Bronze Star is awarded for saving a life without placing oneself in peril. The employee shall have used proper training and tactics in a professional manner to save, or clearly contribute to saving, the life of another person.

Alejandro Buenrostro, Correctional Officer, and Chalet Valencia, Licensed Vocational Nurse; Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

Frank Hurtado, Parole Agent III; Division of Adult Parole Operations, Escondido 2 Parole Unit

Renato Benitez-Sanchez, Correctional Officer, California Institution for Men

Hector A. Lopez, Associate Warden, California Rehabilitation Center

Albert G. Morales, Correctional Officer; David Willer, Registered Nurse; Daniel Hauck, Associate Governmental Program Analyst; and Nicholas Hernandez II, Correctional Counselor; California Correctional Institution

Rosalie Cota, Parole Service Associate, Calipatria State Prison

Kevin Mohrweis, Correctional Officer; Wasco State Prison and Christopher Ponce, Correctional Officer; North Kern State Prison

Richard Russell, Correctional Counselor II, Supervisor; Andrew Pilati, Correctional Lieutenant; and Michael Nord, Correctional Officer; Sierra Conservation Center

Daniel Kirk, Correctional Counselor II, Supervisor; Sierra Conservation Center

Paul Ford, Parole Agent I; Division of Adult Parole Operations, Stockton 2 Parole Unit

Antoinette Rossi, Licensed Vocational Nurse; Jashaun Banks, Correctional Officer; Karen Gladden, Registered Nurse; Laurie Thomas, Licensed Vocational Nurse; Stuart Lyons, Fire Captain; Avenal State Prison

Juan Gutierrez, Correctional Sergeant and Alex Alva, Correctional Officer; Central California Women’s Facility

Fred Moss, Correctional Officer, Central California Women’s Facility

Tim Orpurt, Correctional Sergeant; Sierra Conservation Center, Vallecito Conservation Camp

Mark Rosales, Correctional Lieutenant, California State Prison-Los Angeles County

Samantha Lopez, Medical Assistant and Maunish Sharma, Registered Nurse; Mule Creek State Prison

Timothy Sanders, Correctional Lieutenant, California State Prison-Corcoran