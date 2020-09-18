Armed suspects at large

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Calexico Police Department is searching for two suspects believed to be armed.

According to police radio dispatch, both suspects took a taxi cab from Brawley to Calexico. Upon arrival, the suspects are suspected of holding the taxi driver at gunpoint and taking his cab.

CPD has located the taxi car near P Rashid street in Calexico.

Suspects are still at large.

A witness reported to CPD that the suspects were seen getting into a red Border Cab.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Suspect one is wearing a black hoodie and black mask, approximately 21-23 years in age, height 5'6.

Suspect two has a cream collared shirt, a black mask, 21 years of age, and similar height to suspect one.

Multiple agencies are looking for the two suspects.

Anyone with information should contact CPD at (760) 768-2140.