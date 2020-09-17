YFD warns parents to keep dangerous items out of reach

News

The warning stems from two separate incidents involving children who came in contact with a harmful substance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department wants parents to make sure to be over-protective when it comes to their children, after responding to two separate incidents where a child came into contact with either a household chemical or a prescription medication.

Mike Erfert with YFD explains why certain medications have made it harder for first responders to do their jobs. "Never tell your kids that a medicine is candy to get them to take it and it's kind of hard these days because more and more of the medicines and vitamins are even being packaged as gummies. So that makes our job harder to convince folks that, no that this needs to be kept separate," Erfert said.

According to Erfert, one child is under the age of two and the other is 14 years old. Erfert says that if you suspect your child ingested a dangerous substance to call 911 immediately.

YFD advises that both household chemicals and medications should be locked away, out of the reach of children.